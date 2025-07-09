MJF Thinks AEW's Hurt Syndicate Combines Elements From Two Classic Wrestling Factions

In a slightly unexpected turn of events, MJF has been welcomed as a member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, joining the lineup of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. During an interview with TVInsider to promote AEW All In, Maxwell Jacob Friedman staked his claim as the winner of Saturday's Casino Gauntlet match before describing his faction as a combination of two legendary groups from wrestling's past.

"I feel like we're a mix of Legion of Doom with Bobby and Shelton, but you also have MJF. Someone who, dare I say, is this generation's combination of Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair almost wrapped in a bow," Friedman said. "Then you have MVP, who is essentially the mentor. The leader, J.J. Dillon. I feel like we are this epic combination of these beautiful professional wrestling tag teams, stables, stars, wrapped up in a bow. How many times can you think of the Legion of Doom and Four Horsemen when looking at a group of men?"

The Legion of Doom (AKA the Road Warriors) consisted of Hawk and Animal, along with a string of associates over the years. They spent time in almost every major promotion throughout the 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most recognizable tag teams of all time with their iconic face paint and shoulder pads.

As for the Four Horsemen, the group had many different incarnations, with Ric Flair and Arn Anderson serving as the only two consistent members across its history. Anderson and Tully Blanchard teamed together as the Brain Busters, but in MJF's vision, the duo is replaced by the modern day LOD in Lashley and Benjamin. If MVP is Dillon, could MJF be hinting at the arrival of another member to fill a role that had previously been occupied by the likes of Sting, Lex Luger, and Brian Pillman?