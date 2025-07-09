Bully Ray Lays Out How He'd Go About Producing Goldberg Vs. Gunther At WWE SNME

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will see Bill Goldberg challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, building off their confrontation from last November's Bad Blood PLE. Bully Ray has already explained why he's excited for Goldberg vs. GUNTHER, and on a recent "Busted Open," he offered some insight into how he'd produce the match himself.

"I would definitely do a 'Greatest Hits' of Bill Goldberg," Bully said. "I would put him in there for an amount of time that he's comfortable with. Definitely don't overstay the welcome. Do the things that he knows he can do well."

The host then stated that he'd ask Goldberg how long he was confident he'd be able to work in the ring without getting winded, and Bully would build the match around that time frame. Unlike some of Goldberg's other matches since his WWE return, Bully doesn't believe they need to limit the bout to three minutes or less. As long as GUNTHER plays to Goldberg's strengths and makes a genuine attempt at putting together an entertaining match, Bully is confident they'll pull it off.

"They're giving him the best opportunity to have a good or great match, because GUNTHER is in there," Bully continued.

Goldberg had previously hinted that he intended to wrestle his retirement match this year, though there's been no official mention of this specifically as his final match. That leaves some wiggle room if the company decides to have Goldberg win the title and defend it on one or more occasions. Should he lose, however, this Saturday's match will likely serve as the end of Goldberg's in-ring career.

