Charlotte Flair Looks Back On Attending Historic WWE Raw Women's Main Event

WWE star Charlotte Flair recently published an op-ed in the Players' Tribune, offering some insight into a more personal side of the wrestler. In the piece, Flair revealed an interesting bit of information. Though she didn't yet know she would become a groundbreaking wrestler in her own right, Flair was present for one of the most important moments in women's wrestling history.

"I was actually in the crowd for Trish [Stratus] and Lita's 'Raw' main event, in North Carolina in 2004," Flair wrote. "I had no idea how historic their match was at the time. But I do now, and I'm so glad they've both come back and worked big shows over the last few years."

The match was the first time two women would main event "WWE Raw" in a serious singles bout, and though the complete transformation would take many years, that night marked a turning point in the development of women's wrestling. Stratus and Lita wrestled for about 7 minutes over the WWE Women's World Championship, and the match ended with Lita defeating Stratus to win the title in her home state. In hindsight, that main event helped solidify them both as lifelong WWE stars.

While the stylistic influence of Stratus and Lita is apparent across women's wrestling, Flair pointed out that the two have broken ground in another way. They've since helped normalize an in-ring return as a "special attraction" in the same way many men have made comebacks after stepping away from the industry.

"Now there's proof that women can come back as legends and draw," Flair concluded.

Lita last made a return to the ring in 2023, teaming up with Stratus and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39. Stratus has remained more active, with her latest appearance taking place at WWE Evolution 2025.