AEW President Tony Khan Addresses Britt Baker Reports

It was only a week ago when questions about Britt Baker's AEW future became a hot button topic, after an Instagram post set alarm bells off that Baker wanted out, backed by a report suggesting she was actively looking to leave the promotion. However, other reports quickly emerged suggesting that wasn't the case, and those in AEW and close to Baker expected that she wasn't going anywhere. At the AEW All In media call on Tuesday, AEW owner Tony Khan seemed to echo those latter reports, suggesting there was no truth to Baker wanting out.

"I've never had a conversation about Britt departing AEW," Khan said. "I like Britt a lot."

While Khan noted he was pleased with how AEW was doing in 2025, including stating that their product had become tighter and more focused, he admitted that there were plenty of AEW stars, Baker included, who are talented but not being used. He made clear that there was still an opportunity for Baker and those in her situation to make a return to AEW TV down the line.

"I think Britt's a great example of somebody that's very, very talented, who we can utilize in AEW in the right situation at the right time," Khan said. "Just like pro sports, when you have some really talented people that aren't necessarily starting every game at that point, it doesn't mean they won't be starting in the future, if that makes sense. It makes sense for me to look at the AEW roster like a sports team, and trying to manage the minutes, but also the rotation. And we've done a really good job with the people we're focusing on now, but that doesn't mean we can't focus on other people or rotate different people into the show going forward."