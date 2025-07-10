Matt Hardy Thinks WWE's CM Punk Kept Him Off An Episode Of AEW Collision

Matt Hardy has recalled an incident from his time in AEW when he was pulled out of a show at the last minute due to CM Punk.

Hardy revealed that he and Punk were friendly at first in AEW, but the relationship soured due to his closeness to The Young Bucks. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," he narrated an incident where AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he needed him for a show, but was seemingly vetoed by Punk.

"We had done a thing on Dynamite which was going to lead to me being in Ethan Page's corner the next night when he wrestled with MJF, where we're going to kind of complete the babyface turn," said Hardy. "I had plans with my kids the next day, and MJF had said, 'Hey, would you change your flight to do this?' Like a few days out, and I said, 'No, I'm not going to do that.' I said, 'If Tony says he really needs me for that show, he wants me for that show. I'm not wasting my time at home with my children.' And then I go to TV that night at Dynamite, and I talk with Tony, and Tony's like, 'Yes, I want you tomorrow. Be out in the corner with Ethan. I definitely want you there. It's good. You're gonna be on the show. Thank you for doing this.'"

Hardy was set to go to "AEW Collision," but found out from AEW's travel department that he wasn't needed for the show, just hours after having the conversation with Khan. He believes that Punk had something to do with it, and the situation left him infuriated.

"I really don't have this on authority, so I don't know, but, like, someone stopped that from happening, and there's only — I couldn't imagine it's someone besides Punk because Punk was going to be there. That was his show [AEW Collision], right? I don't know that for a fact. Just spitting out there."

He stated that Punk had free rein during his time in AEW, due to the respect Tony Khan had for him, which, in the end, ultimately resulted in Punk's eventual exit.