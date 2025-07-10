Tony Khan Expects These Stars To Work ROH Supercard Of Honor & AEW All In 2025

Tony Khan has named two stars who could feature at AEW's All In on Saturday and ROH's Supercard of Honor a day earlier.

During the All In media call, Khan talked about the feud between ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Thunder Rosa, and stated that they could wrestle both nights.

"Well, Athena and Thunder Rosa, I expect both of them will be involved in both events. I think it's great to have the Ring of Honor champion defending the world title on a major Ring of Honor event. But in the cases of both the Ring of Honor World Championship matches, I think they're both great matches. I have a lot of respect for all four wrestlers in both the world title matches," he began.

Khan discussed the rivalry between the two, which has been ongoing for the last few months, both on ROH and AEW. He feels there's a strong chance they will fight not just at ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view — where Athena will put her title on the line — but also at All In, in the women's Casino Gauntlet match.

"Now, for the champion Athena to come back here and be defending against somebody that she just competed against in Global Wars: Mexico in a tag team fight, and has been part of this brewing rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Athena on ROH TV. It's spilled over into AEW TV in recent weeks as well, and I expect to see them both featured on both shows. Of course, in this key World Championship match at Supercard of Honor, Athena versus Thunder Rosa for the ROH Championship at Supercard of Honor, and also to have both of them involved in the Casino Gauntlet match, potentially if their numbers are called at AEW All In."

Kris Statlander will be #1 in the women's Casino Gauntlet match, while Megan Bayne will be the second entrant in the match, which was confirmed on this week's "AEW Dynamite."