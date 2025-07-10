Booker T Says This WWE Star Is The Version He's Been Waiting For, Timing Is 'Right Now'

Booker T believes that WWE's Naomi has finally found the right gear in her WWE career, expressing how timing is everything in pro wrestling.

Over the last six months, Naomi has shown a different side to the WWE audience, one that is more sinister and vicious than ever before. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, previewed the Evolution PLE and the match between Naomi and her arch-nemesis Jade Cargill, and praised Naomi's transformation.

"That's the one to watch right there," said Booker T about the clash between Naomi and Cargill. "You know what? I must give Naomi props. She's doing a hell of a job. This is the Naomi that I've been looking for, for quite some time. And now — I don't know, maybe, you know, sometimes people want things, but it may not just be the time for it. Maybe that's what I was asking for. Maybe that's why it didn't happen. Maybe the timing for Naomi is right now. So big props to Naomi for going out there and really shifting gears, and really taking this thing to another level and finding herself in these main event spots. You've got to manufacture that on your own."

Naomi turned heel in March after it was revealed that she was the one who attacked Cargill. Their rivalry has continued despite having faced each other at WrestleMania 41. Their match at this weekend's Evolution PLE will mark the first time they meet in a singles match since "The Show of Shows."

The match is expected to be brutal, given the no holds barred stipulation. It could further intensify Naomi's heel persona and position her for a world title run, especially since she has yet to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase.