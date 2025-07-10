Tony Khan Addresses Queen Aminata's Call-Up To AEW From ROH

AEW CEO Tony Khan has explained the rationale behind promoting Queen Aminata from ROH to AEW television.

Aminata, who has been a part of AEW since 2021, has featured consistently on AEW television over the last few weeks, with Khan attributing it to injuries to certain stars in the women's division, one of whom is Jamie Hayter.

"Due to some injuries that we've had in AEW and ROH, I've had to make some changes to some of my plans around multiple matches, in particular in the women's division. There are some matches that I would like to have announced, and there's a bit of a domino effect in these things. We had a couple of injuries in AEW that changed the flow of things. Just to be transparent, with Jamie Hayter being out longer than I would like in AEW, I made some callups and changed the roles of some people," he said on the All In media call.

Khan praised Aminata for her hard-working nature and stated that she has grabbed the opportunity provided to her with both hands.

"Somebody that's come in and done a great job on AEW TV in recent weeks is Queen Aminata. Queen Aminata has also been involved at times in ROH. Queen Aminata has been very prominently involved in the AEW television lately and is doing a great job, and whether it's ROH or AEW, I think she's a great example of a hard-working person that's done very well and has taken advantage of opportunities that I think would have presented themselves but maybe not ever. I think she's gotten even more opportunities as a result of an injury."

Khan explained that losing a top star like Jamie Hayter to injury has forced his hand to move others from ROH into AEW. Hayter is reportedly not cleared to return to the ring, and her injury is rumored to have forced AEW to change original plans of her feuding with Thekla.