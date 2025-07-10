WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Adds Title Defense To Saturday Night's Main Event Card

Following "WWE Raw" on Monday, only three matches had been announced for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this upcoming weekend, with Seth Rollins versus LA Knight, Drew McIntyre versus Randy Orton, and Goldberg versus GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship all scheduled to take place. However, on Tuesday morning, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced that one more title bout will transpire at this Saturday's show.

After defeating Jacob Fatu for the United States Title at WWE Night Of Champions, Aldis revealed that Solo Sikoa's first championship defence will be against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"BREAKING: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis announces that Solo Sikoa will defend the #USTitle against Jimmy @WWEUsos at #SNME."

If Uso manages to defeat Sikoa this Saturday, it would be the first time that he's captured singles gold in his career. That said, with Sikoa still being in the early stages of his reign, it's likely that he'll retain against Uso, whether he wins cleanly or with the help of his MFTs.

Elsewhere on the card, Knight will be looking for revenge after Rollins' faction members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, prevented him from emerging victorious in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match last month. Additionally, McIntyre returned to "SmackDown" last Friday where he got into a verbal exchange with "The Viper," leading Aldis to set up a match between both competitors this weekend. Finally, Goldberg will compete in the final match of his career, but will attempt to dethrone GUNTHER before hanging up his boots for good. However, the 58-year-old admitted in an interview with Michael Cole on "Raw" that he'd reconsider retirement if he wins the title.