Booker T Addresses Relationship With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, Goldberg is set to face GUNTHER in what looks to be the former WCW star's final match. Goldberg often faces criticism for his wrestling, but one person that you won't see complaining about his performances is Booker T. On a recent edition of "The Hall of Fame," Booker revealed that the two have been friends for a long time.

"We were boys in WCW," Booker said. "He knew I was gonna watch his back, and I knew he was gonna watch mine. I'm serious. I knew if we ever got in a situation, I knew I didn't have to worry about that with this dude."

Booker acknowledged that in-ring performances aren't necessarily Goldberg's strongest trait. However, the "WWE NXT" commentator stressed that he teaches his students that wrestling is important, but it isn't the be-all, end-all of a character. He pointed out that Goldberg was able to achieve massive success without being one of the greatest in-ring performers, which should "speak volumes" to younger wrestlers today. As far as the match against GUNTHER, Booker doesn't have any concerns about it failing to live up to expectations.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Bill Goldberg go out there and have this last ride," Booker stated.

The match will be Goldberg's first since February 2022, when he agreed last-minute to wrestle Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at the behest of Vince McMahon. Since then, Goldberg has pined for a proper retirement match, and it appears he could receive his wish against GUNTHER tonight.

