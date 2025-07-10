AEW's Jim Ross Predicts Winner In Goldberg-Gunther At WWE SNME

Following a successful battle against cancer, Jim Ross has confirmed that he will be at AEW All In this weekend in Texas. However, on a recent edition of his podcast, "Grilling JR," the commentator was asked to give his thoughts on the main event of another show taking place on the same day: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I think GUNTHER is your guy, but you never know," Ross said. "That's the great thing about pro wrestling. You can say it's unpredictable. It's the best when it can't be forecast, when there's not a guaranteed winner. We'll have a winner but we don't know who it's gonna be, and I think that's good for business."

It's been strongly indicated that this will be Goldberg's final match, though that could theoretically change if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship. The general consensus among fans seems to be that GUNTHER should retain, but there are those pulling for a Goldberg win, including Tommy Dreamer of "Busted Open Radio." Still, it's much more likely that the match will serve as a farewell to the four-time world champion, who had been hampered by unsatisfying booking throughout most of his final WWE run.

SNME is scheduled to take place Saturday at 8 p.m., broadcast live on NBC. In addition to the main event, the show will feature Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight, a United States Championship bout between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton. Meanwhile, WWE NXT Great American Bash and All In will take place earlier in the day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.