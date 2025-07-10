Why Tommy Dreamer Says Goldberg Should Win WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Title Bout

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has gone against the grain and tipped Goldberg to defeat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Most have predicted Gunther to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night, which could be Goldberg's last ever match in pro wrestling, if he loses. With WWE going up against AEW programming on that night, Dreamer believes the promotion can garner more eyeballs if the veteran star defeats his Austrian opponent.

"I personally think Goldberg winning the title, and then we're going to hear from Bill Goldberg on Monday night, is a better hook," Dreamer said on "Busted Open." "If it was anyone but Goldberg, I would say, 'yes' [that Saturday will be Goldberg's last match]."

Gunther and Goldberg had their final face-off before their clash in Atlanta on this past week's "WWE Raw," where the latter landed a punch on the champion. Dreamer stated that he was not sold on the match before that segment, and is now going to be glued to his screen for the match between the two.

"I was not invested in Gunther vs. Goldberg until Monday. I was like, 'Oh, they got me. Thank you, WWE, because everything was positioned perfect for our 'good guy' Bill Goldberg to go against the 'bad guy' Gunther. And we're like, 'Oh sh*t, Bill could actually win this,'" he added.

Dreamer isn't the only veteran who has suggested a Goldberg win. Goldberg's friend, Diamond Dallas Page, believes he must win since the event is in Atlanta, which is Goldberg's adopted hometown. Another WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, proposed a scenario where Goldberg wins the title and leaves it in the ring in his final match, which he feels would, in a way, benefit Gunther and his future babyface opponents.

If he does win, the title will be Goldberg's first in five years, with his last being the Universal Championship in 2020.