Goldberg Says This WWE Star Is The Only One Who Should Use The Spear After He Retires

Over the last decade, the Spear has become one of the most common finishers in WWE, with Superstars like Roman Reigns and Jey Uso famously making the move an essential weapon in their arsenal. That said, the Spear was traditionally reserved for talent with a more explosive skillset, making WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg the perfect option to deliver the maneuver on any given night. The 58-year-old built his legacy around the Spear, but going forward, he only wants one WWE star to use the finisher after he retires this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"Let's just talk about the reason why everybody started doing the Spear at the WWE. I mean, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that one out, right? I mean, let's be perfectly honest, they did it to make mine look bad or to downplay mine," he explained speaking with "SHAK Wrestling." "I had the conversation last night with Bron [Breakker] and I told him my feelings on it and I think a thousand percent he's the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that. Now, I know I'm going to catch a lot of hell from that, but I don't care because that's the truth."

Earlier this year, Breakker revealed his personal favorite top five Spears of all time, stating that Goldberg, Reigns, Rhyno and Edge are among some of the best, but reserved the last spot for himself, explaining that nobody delivers the move better than he can in today's era.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.