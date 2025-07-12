WWE Saturday Night's Main Event July 12 Full & Final Card

The latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event brings forth a small, but mighty four-match card, with the in-ring competition unfolding from Atlanta's State Farm Arena on July 12. Amongst the action are a pair of singles encounters and two titles being put on the line.

Coming off a chaotic victory over his cousin Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions, newly-crowned WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa now turns his attention to his older brother, Jimmy Uso at SNME. Sikoa will specifically mark the first defense in his US Title reign, with the army of JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga (fka Hikuleo) likely serving as his backup. Meanwhile, Uso has found himself an ally in Fatu, whom he scored a tag team victory with over Sikoa and Mateo on "WWE SmackDown."

Elsewhere, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER faces his first test since regaining the respective title on June 9 — WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Months after "The Ring General" disrespected him in front of his family, Goldberg burst back onto the WWE scene with the intent of humbling GUNTHER, while also putting a bow on his 28-year career. At SNME, Goldberg will have an opportunity to do just that when he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. Whether or not Goldberg wins, however, Saturday Night's Main Event will additionally go down as the final match of his in-ring career.

In non-title competition, Randy Orton will take on Drew McIntyre, marking their first singles bout since March. McIntyre confronted Orton and Cody Rhodes on last week's episode of "SmackDown" in an apparent attempt to cause a divide between them. In relation to Orton, McIntyre called out his hesitation in punting Rhodes during their recent King of the Ring tournament finals matchup. Conversely, McIntyre then told Rhodes that he wouldn't show any pause about ripping the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes' hands after SummerSlam. This remark earned McIntyre an RKO from Orton, setting the stage for them to meet once again at SNME.

Finally, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins will face LA Knight. In recent weeks, Knight has taken issue with Rollins and his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, especially after they prevented him from capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase. Knight has since ambushed Rollins on multiple occasions, including a BFT on "Raw" this week.