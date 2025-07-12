WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Full & Final Card

WWE will kick off their Atlanta takeover with "WWE NXT" Great American Bash, set from Center Stage on Saturday afternoon. Five matches complete the "NXT" premium live event, three of which involve championships.

Following an unsuccessful showing against NXT Champion Oba Femi, "WWE LFG" season one winner Jasper Troy will now battle Je'Von Evans in his official PLE debut. Evans recently praised Troy for his efforts in the aforementioned title pursuit, but noted that his time to shine would not come before Evans' own. This remark sparked a series of back and forth attacks between Troy and Evans on "NXT," with Great American Bash now giving them the platform to definitively settle the score.

NXT Champion Oba Femi will also be in action as he defended his title against Yoshiki Inamura. Through a cross-promotional partnership, Inamura has become a recurring fixture in "NXT," while still remaining a member of Pro-Wrestling NOAH. The Japanese star pinned TNA World Champion Trick Williams weeks ago. Instead of seeking a TNA title shot for himself, however, Inamura offered it up to his tag partner Josh Briggs, citing his firm desire to hold NXT gold instead.

Elsewhere, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page will meet Ricky Saints in a rematch of their May 27 clash on "NXT." Page won the respective title in that bout, and in the process, injured Saints' throat. Since then, Saints has sought out an opportunity to regain it. By overcoming Vanity Project in a Gauntlet Match, Saints earned just that, with the added luxury of choosing his title match stipulation — Falls Count Anywhere.

NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will too defend her title, in this case against The Culling's Izzi Dame. While Ruca enters with Zaria in her corner, Dame has found a new ally in Tatum Paxley, who recently helped her pin Ruca in tag action. As such, "NXT" General Manager Ava later granted Dame a singles title shot against Ruca.

Rounding out GAB is a star-studded tag match pitting Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne against Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May). This tag bout will mark Monroe's televised debut in WWE, having just joined the company last month. It also sets the stage for WWE Evolution the following night, where Grace challenges Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.