AEW's Kenny Omega Reflects On 'NJPW Story,' All In 2025 Match With Okada

All In is shaping up to be a can't-miss event, but AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega's Winner Take All match is looking to be a stand-out on the card. Omega and Okada are known for their iconic four-match NJPW series that famously broke critic Dave Meltzer's match ranking system, but in anticipation for Saturday, Omega gently cautioned fans against simply labeling his upcoming All In match as a fifth installation of his and Okada's iconic series.

Omega sat down on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, and spoke extensively about All In and Okada. While Omega did not dismiss his NJPW saga as a "closed-book," he did distinguish it as a "NJPW story." While Omega acknowledged the similarities between NJPW and All In, in the sense that he and Okada have and will contest who deserves the recognition of being top talent, he also understood that not all AEW fans have seen the original four-part series.

"But I have to be realistic and honest with myself," Omega interjected. "A lot of our fans haven't seen any of those [NJPW] matches! They've seen highlights, maybe. AEW did a wonderful package summing up the first four ... but I think it helps to look at this as very much an AEW story."

Omega expressed concern about niche references to his NJPW series getting "lost in the shuffle," and stated his intent to focus on his present, AEW storyline with Okada. He did, however, claim that his upcoming match will still feature references for NJPW fans, and that his All In match with Okada will "complement" his and Okada's NJPW saga.