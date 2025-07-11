WWE Hall Of Famer JBL 'Can't Wait' To Watch This AEW All In 2025 Match

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, future fans of this sport will ask past watchers like us, "Where were you when "The Best Bout Machine" Kenny Omega and "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada charged in and left it all in the ring one final time at Globe Life Field, at AEW All In: Texas?" Just like we've been asked where we were when Okada defended and retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 (January 4, 2017), Dominion (June 11, 2017), when they tore one another apart in the G1 Climax 27, or when Omega bit the bullet, by turning Okada and his 720-day reign upside down by becoming the new Heavyweight Champion at Dominion one year later (June 9, 2018), we all have a story to tell about this trilogy, and for many, they're fond and grand memories. With piqued interest like many of us had the first time their exalted rivalry commenced in Japan, JBL reveals the Winner Take All bout tops his radar on favorite matches to watch on Saturday.

"I can't wait to watch it. I mean, these guys have just lit up the world," the WWE Hall of Famer praised on "Something To Wrestle." "I've seen a lot of their clips, and so I have seen a lot of what they do. I know exactly who they are, and exactly what their style is...I have not seen the full matches, but this, I'm excited to watch this."

Heading into this one last time, Omega currently carries the AEW International Champion, whereas Okada is the reigning and defending AEW Continental Champion. Whoever wins will become the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. While there is so much opposition each challenger has going into this contest, they both share a common denominator, as both men have had either a past or present relationship with Don Callis. For Omega, Callis dubs himself the men who held an ironclad invisible hand in Omega's historic "Belt Collector" phase. But, like the turncoat that he is, Callis betrayed Omega, all because he felt Omega's allegiance wasn't to him anymore, but to The Elite, which Okada has been part of since joining AEW. Omega nor the Elite see eye to eye anymore.

