Former WWE & TNA Announcer Josh Mathews Makes First AEW Appearance On All In Zero Hour

Former WWE backstage interviewer and TNA announcer Josh Matthews made his first appearance for AEW on Zero Hour ahead of All In Texas on Saturday. Matthews made an appearance on the pre-show panel alongside Paul Wight, Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City before throwing to a video package where he interviewed Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay backstage ahead of their tag team match against the Young Bucks. If the babyfaces don't emerge victorious, they can't challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year.

Matthews left TNA Wrestling back in February amidst changes backstage that involved the departure of numerous executives, including former President Anthony Cicione. In May, he confirmed on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel that he was working with Mike Mansury, EVP and Head of Global Production for the company. Reports first indicated Matthews was working in the AEW production truck to help streamline communications between the production crew and producers.