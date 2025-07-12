AEW's Kenny Omega Clarifies 'ADHD' Wrestling Comments

Speaking of influencers who've shaken up the professional wrestling foundation, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul was mentioned by Omega on stars he could see headlining future WrestleMania's. Omega wanted to clear up his statement with praise that Paul could enhance the business with his entertainment skills; however, those who step between the ropes aren't just fully trained wrestlers anymore, which depending on who you ask, might receive positive reception or negative feedback.

"I brought up Logan Paul, and I didn't mean it in a negative context whatsoever when I said, 'We could be looking at Logan Paul' and I said Mr. Beast. That was in jest," the current AEW International Champion clarified. "I was just bringing up a name that has a homogeneous following and people would recognize immediately. With the amount of time that you have for preparation, I have no doubt in my mind that Logan Paul, with the creative minds behind the driving force of WWE, they would be able to put something together that was probably pretty entertaining. Is it going to be pro wrestling as the way we knew it and grew up? No, of course not, but if the fans like it and they are willing to buy it and they are selling it by the hundred thousands, then that's just how history is going to dictate pro wrestling moves forward."

Seeing himself now as one of the guys, Paul declared his ill will towards entertainers and influencers ruining the sacredness of the squared circle moments after renowned country singer Jelly Roll started singing "Liar" in front of his hometown crowd of Nashville on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday. Ripping off the explosive tendencies Keith Moon once had when tearing apart his band's set, Paul destroyed all of Roll's musical equipment. Roll will accompany Randy Orton on tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event after "The Viper" ran in and aggressively informed Paul of his "pot calling the kettle black" statement.

