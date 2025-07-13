Cody Rhodes Appears, Puts Over Goldberg After WWE SNME Goes Off The Air

Goldberg said goodbye to pro wrestling at Saturday Night's Main Event, in his main event match against Gunther, and after the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes thanked the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rhodes did not wrestle at the Saturday night show, but was on hand to congratulate Goldberg after his last match. Goldberg was joined by his family and friends, and after the match ended, he cut a promo, thanking everyone present at the show. After the show went off the air, Rhodes appeared in the ring and lavished praise on the retiring star, stating that he created magic in the ring.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let's hear it for Bill Goldberg. He's been world champion, Hall of Famer, wrestling royalty. I was down in the street at the Dome when he hoisted up Hulk Hogan, I saw it myself, it was magic. And tonight, each and one of us got to see it again, it was magic once again. Thank you very, very much," said Rhodes.

"The American Nightmare" also thanked the veteran star on behalf of the WWE stars, and also asserted that Goldberg was royalty, before asking the fans to start the iconic Goldberg chant.

"And I just want to thank you on behalf of the entire WWE locker room for everything that you have done. You've made the table so that we can eat in this day and we're even good. Thank you so, so, so much," he added. "You're not just wrestling royalty; you're Georgia royalty. You're Atlanta royalty. And if this is it, the chant that thousands of people arenas all over the world, millions watching at home, I'd love to hear it one more time."

Gunther sealed the win after putting Goldberg in a sleeper, just minutes after the Hall of Famer had landed his trademark spear and jackhammer on the champion.