Vickie Guerrero's AEW Debut Wasn't What Ruined Her Career

At one stage, Vickie Guerrero was one of the biggest heel mouthpieces in WWE, riling fans up every night with her infamous "Excuse Me!" catchphrase. By 2014, she'd leave WWE before signing on with AEW in 2019, attempting to continue her career as a heel manager but finding little to no success with the AEW audience before leaving them in 2023 as well.

Looking back at her time with AEW during an interview with Denise Salcedo, she praised the promotion but admitted that she felt that her character hadn't progressed for the three years she'd been with them and that she felt she wasn't given enough opportunities either. "As a professional decision, I needed to go somewhere else where I'm able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring," she said. (Per Fightful).

While her run with AEW was mediocre at best, real-life controversy ended up staining her career in the industry. In a lengthy subreddit thread, one user detailed the career of Guerrero, but specifically highlighted her response to her youngest daughter, Sherilyn's claims that her now-husband, Kris Benson, sexually assaulted her. Unfortunately, the claims still remain a he-said-she-said debacle, but Guerrero instead took legal action against her daughter, which led many of the internet wrestling fans to turn on her, especially because her eldest daughter, Shaul, corroborated Sherlyn's claims.

Controversy aside, reports claim that Guerrero might be on her way back to WWE very soon, albeit for perhaps a single appearance at the Evolution 2 PLE. It remains to be seen how fans will respond to her, but as a heel, Guerrero is likely used to the boos by now.