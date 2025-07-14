AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone, Several WWE Stars Shout Out Naomi After Evolution Victory

Naomi shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to snatch IYO SKY's WWE Women's World Championship in the final moments of Sunday's Evolution II event. As fans reel from the surprise title exchange, several of Naomi's colleagues — both in and out of WWE — have taken to social media to congratulate the thirteen-year veteran on her success.

Mercedes Moné (formerly known as WWE's Sasha Banks), who is a close friend to Naomi both in- and out- of the ring, was the first to head to social media. Moné posted a gif of Bryan Danielson's famous "Yes!" chants, with the caption "Proceed with caution" proudly accompanying the gif.

Proceed with caution ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/QPiMwMoUvz — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 14, 2025

Charlotte Flair was the next person to congratulate Naomi on her historic achievement. Flair took to social media to simply post a picture of Naomi moments after obtaining the gold, and while Flair'ċ post was captionless, her message of support to a long-time coworker was clear.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque made his regular social media post with new champions shortly after. Levesque shared his signature guerilla pictures, point pose and all, with Naomi post-Money in the Bank 2024 and post-Evolution. He also shared a video of the post-Evolution picture being taken, where Naomi looks up at Levesque before sheepishly giggling after the photo is taken.

Kevin Owens, who has been shelved indefinitely following a "frustrating" neck injury, also forwarded his congratulations to Naomi. Like Flair, his picture of a Naomi shirt bore no caption, but the support was communicated effectively.

Blake Monroe rounded out the night's congratulations with a quote-repost of WWE's championship announcement. Monroe, who had a similarly eventful Evolution, called Naomi her "champion" in her supportive post.

Naomi's WWE Women's World Championship win marks the beginning of her third WWE singles title run, her last being in 2017 with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship.