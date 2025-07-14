AEW Star Kenny Omega Weighs In On His Future In-Ring

This past weekend, Kenny Omega clashed with his old rival, Kazuchika Okada, for the AEW Unified Championship and suffered a loss, with Omega losing the AEW International Championship in the process. However, following his diverticulitis diagnosis, Omega has not been at 100% and his future in the industry is unsure at this time due to the shape his body is in today.

Ahead of All In 2025, in a report from the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Omega admitted in an interview with WON recently that he won't have regular matches because it takes a lot of time for him to recover, and as such he wants to make every bout count. "I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don't mean anything... it's like chipping away at what's left, and there isn't much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that's still on the bone, that it's good tasting meat, you know?" Omega said.

"It's as you said, I feel in the pursuit of just staying at the same pace that the younger healthier talent are moving at, I feel in situations like that I wouldn't be able to stand out or oppositely, I would be able to stand out, but I would stand out in different kind of way, a negative way...I try not to bring attention to that," Omega added.