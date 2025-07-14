AEW Star Kenny Omega Weighs In On His Future In-Ring
This past weekend, Kenny Omega clashed with his old rival, Kazuchika Okada, for the AEW Unified Championship and suffered a loss, with Omega losing the AEW International Championship in the process. However, following his diverticulitis diagnosis, Omega has not been at 100% and his future in the industry is unsure at this time due to the shape his body is in today.
Ahead of All In 2025, in a report from the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Omega admitted in an interview with WON recently that he won't have regular matches because it takes a lot of time for him to recover, and as such he wants to make every bout count. "I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don't mean anything... it's like chipping away at what's left, and there isn't much left. So I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that's still on the bone, that it's good tasting meat, you know?" Omega said.
"It's as you said, I feel in the pursuit of just staying at the same pace that the younger healthier talent are moving at, I feel in situations like that I wouldn't be able to stand out or oppositely, I would be able to stand out, but I would stand out in different kind of way, a negative way...I try not to bring attention to that," Omega added.
Kenny Omega still suffers from complications due to his diverticulitis
The report also added that Omega doesn't want fans to be scared every time he steps in the ring or feel sorry for him, but he added that there are still several issues he's working through. "I have these adhesions in my stomach, quite a few, and when you're breathing heavy, when you have to use a lot of core, when you have to twist, when you have to stretch, the adhesions that are binding to my inner organs, they're pulling apart, and it's causing a lot of discomfort, kinda sorta like a lot of flu like symptoms to emerge," he said.
Unfortunately, Omega also explained it takes a week for him to recover but he's learned his limits when it comes to how far he can push himself in the ring and how much it'll set him back. "It's not meant to scare anybody, I'll be in bed until 5 p.m., 6 p.m. for almost an entire week...I just don't have the energy, I can't move. That was the most scary part to me," Omega added. "I'm also very lucky I have a boss that has an understanding of that...my safety and health is always paramount to the company," he said.