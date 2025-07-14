WWE Champ Naomi Shows Off Battle Wounds, Spoils Of Victory After Evolution 2025

This past Sunday at WWE Evolution, Naomi shocked the wrestling world when she cashed in her Money In The Bank contract during the main event of the show to win the Women's World Championship. After Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY eclipsed the 25 minute mark of their championship bout, Naomi rushed down to the ring, struck the "Genius of the Sky" with the briefcase, and hit the Split Legged Moonsault to secure the win. Earlier in the night, Naomi also competed in a No Holds Barred match against Jade Cargill and picked up some battle scars in the process, as she was seen holding her new title with a bloodied nose in a photo shared by Bayley on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Naomi winning came as a surprise last night with many fans expecting her to cash-in at WWE SummerSlam when Cargill challenges for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Going forward, it remains to be seen who will compete against Naomi at the "Biggest Party Of The Summer," and if she manages to retain, she'll likely face Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris as the "Dark Angel" won the Evolution Battle Royal to become the number one contender.

Naomi's victory also marks the first time she's held a women's world title in WWE since 2017. As for SKY, her championship reign comes to an end after 132 days, but it has yet to be revealed if she will have an opportunity to reclaim the title in the near future.