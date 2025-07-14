Bully Ray Praises WWE Referee Who Handled Seth Rollins's Injury

This past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his singles match with LA Knight, causing the bout the end earlier than expected. Rollins tweaked his knee while trying to land after attempting a moonsault, causing an audible to be called for Knight to quickly hit the BFT and pickup the win. Referee Jessica Carr and Paul Heyman quickly tended to Rollins after he was unable to stand, with Carr not only assessing "The Visionary's" injury, but did so while delivering the news to Knight. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray Dudley applauded Carr for her awareness in the match and outlined the difficulty of being in that type of situation.

"That's not an easy spot, but she handled it like a pro. She's got people screaming in her ear in the back, she's looking at Seth Rollins, she's looking at Paul Heyman, she's gotta keep LA Knight away. That's a tough spot for any referee, I'm not just saying for a female referee, any referee where you're not expecting that to happen and then all of the sudden in a moments notice, in a snap of a finger, you are the point person now. You become the ring general in that moment, you have to get the messages to everybody ... phenomenal job by Jessica Carr all weekend long."

Bully also called Carr one of Team 3D Academy's best graduates and continued to express his admiration for her work and journey in the wrestling business. Following the unfortunate injury, it was reported that Rollins was initially planned to defeat Knight, but was not supposed to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract after the World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Goldberg, despite fan speculation.

