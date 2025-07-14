WWE HOFer Bully Ray Has Sympathy For AEW's Adam Cole

AEW All In was a day of celebration for the promotion, particularly "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Championship victory in the main event, but it was also a day for heartbreak. Only hours after it was revealed that he would be unable to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher, Adam Cole made an appearance on All In and, with tears in his eyes, revealed he would be gone for a long time, and even seemed to indicate he could never wrestle again.

A beloved figure in the wrestling industry thanks to his time in AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan, and WWE over the years, Cole has received an outpouring of support from within the wrestling business ever since Saturday. On Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray became the latest to offer sympathy for Cole. The two-time Hall of Famer, who worked with Cole while they were in Ring of Honor, also seemed to confirm that Cole was dealing with the after effects of a concussion, all while hoping the best for Cole's future.

"I know exactly what Adam Cole is going through right now," Bully said. "I'm not going to dive any farther into that, other than yes, he did get a concussion. I believe he's experiencing some of the more severe effects of the concussion, which are not...they're very, very trying and difficult to deal with. So we wish nothing but the best to Adam Cole, and I would just like to say, live on the show, Adam Cole, if there's anything Uncle Bully could ever do for you, I'd be more than happy to help you out. Cause I'll never forget, Day 1, in Ring of Honor brother. So all the best to you, a speedy recovery."

