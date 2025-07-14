Bully Ray On AEW All In 2025 Main Event: 'Everything You Could've Wanted'

After almost a year of Jon Moxley holding the AEW World Championship (mostly in a briefcase), his reign finally came to an end on Saturday at AEW All In, with "Hangman" Adam Page winning the title. Speaking on today's "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his belief that the main event lived up to the hype.

"Everything you could've possibly wanted in a main event, everything that you could've possibly wanted in a Texas Death match, all the culmination of the story coming together," Bully said. "We didn't like the story, but it all came together in the end. A great job by everybody."

Although he liked it, Bully did notice a few problems with All In's main event. Most notably, he felt that Darby Allin could've been better utilized in the match. Bully liked the idea of Allin cutting a promo on Moxley from the top of Mount Everest, but felt that the video lacked the proper setup and left the audience confused at first.

"We see the video and then we get the run in from [Bryan] Danielson. ... The place was going crazy," Bully continued. "And then they lowered Darby from the rafters. The place was not going crazy."

Bully believes there should've been more of an emphasis placed on Allin's involvement, but that was his only significant issue. He continued to speak about the match at length, including his opinion that the quality of Saturday's main event largely made up for the disappointing nature of the Death Riders storyline as a whole.

