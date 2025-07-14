Dustin Rhodes Comments On Emotional AEW All In 2025 Win

While "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley may prove to be the feel good moment of AEW All In, it was one of many to occur during the event. The first of such moments may have come at the best time, as Dustin Rhodes, sore knees and all, captured his first title in his AEW career, winning the TNT Championship in a four-way match against tag team partner Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher. The victory provided a bit of a pick me up for the Arlington crowd, who prior to the match saw an emotional Adam Cole vacate the TNT Championship due to injury, while hinting that his career could very well be in jeopardy.

Given All In still had plenty of hours to go following his match, Rhodes was offered plenty of time to reflect on this career milestone, one that seemed impossible just 24 hours ago when Rhodes was only booked for a Zero Hour match, and Cole was set to compete, defending the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. As such, when Rhodes finally sat down at the post-All In media scrum, he was able to sum up the emotions of what the victory meant for him, and how it contrasted the sadness the AEW locker room had towards Cole's situation.

"The bad situation about Adam, man, it's just very sad," Rhodes said. "So it's a very emotional night for everybody. And Tony said 'Dustin, step up.' And I did. And I'm happy to do so. And [I'm] very shocked, very honored. I'm sure there was nobody in the building that thought I was going to win this title. And it's just a blessing. I'm very grateful to Tony for giving me the opportunity. And now I'm Dustin three belts."