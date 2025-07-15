Bully Ray Says Current WWE Title-Holder Used To Be 'Bland As You Can Get'

WWE legend Bully Ray is not one to mince words, and he's happy and mad at how WWE has treated the new WWE Women's World Champion, Naomi.

Following her exciting cash-in and subsequent win at this past weekend's Evolution PLE, Ray praised Naomi and her transformation over the last few months. But he criticized her previous character and how she was underutilized in the promotion.

"Five years ago, Naomi was as bland as bland gets. Nothing there. Filler on a three-hour SmackDown. Her entrance, three-minute matches, get a couple of moves in — she would do the flying big butt or something or the other — and that was it," he said on "Busted Open." "Then she's in the tag with Sasha; we know how that went. Then she goes to TNA, little bit of success there. But, man, if this woman has not come back on fire. I love everything that we are getting out of Naomi now."

Naomi is perhaps on the hottest streak of her pro wrestling career, which began earlier this year after she turned heel and showcased a more vicious side of herself. Ray is happy for Naomi, but also frustrated that WWE failed to tap into her potential years ago.

"I'm happy and I'm mad. I'm happy because of what we're getting from Naomi — we're getting what's been in there for so long. Why did it take so long to bring it out? Why?" stated Ray. "But I won't harp on that. I'll harp on the positive, which is [that] we are getting it. The people are into her. She's playing this role to the T. Great job, Naomi."

Since turning heel earlier this year, the WWE Women's World Champion has berated her peers and fans on the microphone, which is a side of her that she hasn't shown in her long WWE career, which began in the late 2000s.