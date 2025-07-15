Triple H Comments On Goldberg's WWE Legacy Following Retirement Match

WWE CCO Triple H has commented on Goldberg and his legacy in pro wrestling following the legendary star's final match over the weekend.

Goldberg called time on his career at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The following day, WWE CCO Triple H expressed happiness at Goldberg's showing and also described the retiring star in a few words.

"If I had to say one word [about his legacy] — intensity," he said on the post-Evolution presser. "Bill, first of all, as a human being, is very intense."

Triple H discussed Goldberg's iconic run in WCW and his meteoric rise in pro wrestling, which began in the '90s. "The Game" hit back at Goldberg's critics, stating that Goldberg was pushed when he wasn't ready and that he wasn't at fault for any of the flaws he had in the ring.

"He had like this incredible whirlwind career, and sometimes people criticize him unfairly or come at him — what was he supposed to do? Say no? [When] He looks like he does, they bring him in, they stick him right on TV. He doesn't know what he's doing, and [they] just got him doing all this stuff. And it's crazy and it's incredible, people are going [crazy], in Atlanta, it was 40,000 people at the stadium for a TV, him and Hogan on TV. He did incredible. Had an incredible career," Triple H added. "I have nothing but respect for Bill as a performer and human being, and I think he did an incredible job."

The WWE CCO expressed hope that Goldberg's final outing satisfied both him and his family and friends, and also predicted that his son, Gage, might follow in his father's footsteps into professional wrestling. Gage was ringside at his father's final match and even had a brief face-to-face with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, while he also featured in other WWE shows.