WWE's Stephanie Vaquer Promises To Be Champion 'Soon'

Stephanie Vaquer's rapid rise in WWE has seen her get ever so close to a world title on the main roster, just a year after debuting, and she has promised that she will be champion soon.

Vaquer debuted in "WWE NXT" last year and won a few titles in the brand just a few months later. After being promoted to the main roster, she has continued to impress, and in the post-Evolution press conference, she talked about her dream of being in WWE and vowed to win another title.

"This means a lot for me. WWE is my dream, and now I live my dream. I work hard every day to learn a new style, to learn a new language, to learn everything — I love a challenge. If I came here, it's because I will be the best. I promise, soon I will be champion," she said.

Vaquer will get her first shot at a title on the main roster at next month's Clash in Paris PLE, where she will face the WWE Women's World Champion. The Chilean star earned that opportunity after winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution. Vaquer was moved to the main roster and "WWE Raw" in May, just a few days after she lost the NXT Women's title to Jacy Jayne. Vaquer had also held the NXT Women's North American title, which she had to relinquish due to also holding the NXT Women's title.

After her Battle Royal win, Vaquer apologized for not being in fluent, but stated that wrestling is her true language. She once again touched upon it in the presser and explained why it is important for her to prove people wrong.

"Long time ago, many people said, 'You can't do that [be in WWE].' And I did it. So, I learn every day, and I will keep working very hard. I want to show, nobody can say, 'You can't do that,'" she said. "I promise, I keep learning every day, this is important not just for me because I have [to represent] Latinos."