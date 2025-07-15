Why Triple H Says WWE Evolution 2 Was 'Emotional' For Him

WWE held its second Evolution PLE this past Sunday, and its first under the creative leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The event was positively received among fans, with a shocking end that had Naomi cash in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship. Speaking to the media after Evolution, Levesque explained why putting on the event had a profound effect on him.

"It was an emotional show because [it] wasn't that long ago that, when we were getting to the Performance Center and starting NXT, I was like, ... 'Why are you not being trained the same as the guys?'" Levesque stated.

As they began training a new wave of women at the Performance Center the same way they trained the men, it didn't take long for their hard work to start paying off. People like Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) and Charlotte Flair began wrestling more exciting matches in the early days of "WWE NXT," catching the attention of fans as well as company officials.

"[They] scratched and clawed for a spot when it wasn't available, until that generation of new people in the Performance Center was so good that people couldn't deny them anymore," Levesque continued. "Then they came in here and lit this place up, and it's just continued to grow, and the respect for them has continued to grow."

Levesque also felt moved after seeing some of the women in attendance who helped blaze the trail for generations that followed, naming Leilani Kai, Melina, and Torrie Wilson as examples. WWE's Chief Content Officer stated that he's been eager to put on a second Evolution since before the first one even took place, but according to Levesque, "the timing wasn't right" until now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.