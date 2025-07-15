AEW Casino Gauntlet Winner On Goldberg's WWE Retirement: 'Who?'

Out of all the major events to come out of an action-packed weekend for both WWE and AEW, Bill Goldberg's swan song in professional wrestling was one of the most noteworthy.

The WWE Hall of Famer failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, bringing the 58-year old's illustrious career to an end, but one person wasn't too fussed about Goldberg's retirement. That someone was none other than ROH Women's World Champion, and the winner of the women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas, Athena. She was asked at the All In post-show media scrum if her reign as the "Forever Champion" was more impressive than a certain someone who was retiring on the same day, to which Athena simply said, "Who?"

Clearly not impressed by the question, Athena would go on to list all of the things she has accomplished over the past three years, and why there is no reason for her to care about what anyone else, regardless of company, is doing. "I focus on me and my championship reign. I've traveled all around the world. I am a history maker, time and time again, I have made history. I was the first woman to main event a pay-per-view in [the] Hammerstein Ballroom. The first woman to main event [a pay-per-view] under the Tony Khan banner. I am here to stay, I am focused on me and my championship reign, I don't care about anyone else now. Right now, this is my time."

If Athena can keep hold of her title past the Death Before Dishonor event on September 5, she will become the first person in Ring of Honor history to hold a championship for 1,000 consecutive days, and will still have her guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's World Championship in her back pocket.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.