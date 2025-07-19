Whatever Happened To WWE Star Kurrgan?

In 1997, WWE (known at the time as the World Wrestling Federation) found themselves trying new things as they struggled against a hot competitor in WCW. One of the groups put together by WWE at the time was called The Truth Commission, led by a figure known as The Jackyl. In reality, The Jackyl was future AEW star Don Callis, and he was paired up with wrestlers Barry Buchanan and Robert Maillet, known respectively as Recon and Kurrgan.

Among the things Kurrgan had going for him was his height, with the Canadian measuring in at nearly seven feet tall. While the existence of the Truth Commission would be relatively short-lived, Kurrgan and The Jackyl would continue on as members of The Oddities. The group started out as heels under the leadership of Callis before the decision was made to pair them up with rappers Insane Clown Posse instead. At that point, they turned face but only lasted a short while before the group was disbanded and released by WWE.

From there, Kurrgan spent some time working in CMLL and various independent promotions in Canada. Eventually, he had to take a step back from wrestling and put his focus elsewhere to make ends meet. However, Maillet wasn't meant to spend the rest of his professional career in obscurity.