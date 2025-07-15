Bianca Belair Shares Backstage Moment With WWE Legend Jazz From Evolution 2025

Women of WWE's past, present, and future were celebrated over the weekend, with many of them competing in or watching Evolution, the company's second-ever all-female premium live event. Amongst the legends in attendance was Jazz, who twice captured the WWE Women's Championship. As revealed on X, she's also inspired one of this generation's top stars.

"When I 1st got into wrestling in 2016, I didn't know much... my husband @MontezFordWWE is literally a wrestling historian so I asked him who should I watch and study? 1st person he said was Jazz!" wrote Bianca Belair, a former WWE Raw Women's Champion, alongside a backstage photo of her and Jazz from Evolution. "I still remember the night we sat and watched hours of matches he pulled up as he went on for hours and hours about you, your skill, grit, impact, etc. and I fell in love with the b*tch clamp and the high leg drop (which I tried and yeah, no it hurts lol) Thank you for paving the way! Dream match!"

In her respective outing at Evolution, Belair served as the special guest referee for a No Holds Barred bout between Jade Cargill and Naomi. One avalanche Jaded through a table later, Cargill emerged victorious, with her path now leading her to current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. In contrast, Belair's in-ring status following Evolution is unknown as she is still healing her broken fingers.

Jazz appeared at ringside during Evolution, watching the action unfold alongside WWE Hall of Famers Ivory and Jacqueline. Other notable women in the crowd included Melina, Maryse, Madusa and Leilani Kai.