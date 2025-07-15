Bully Ray Points Out 'The Second' He Knew CM Punk Was Winning WWE Raw Main Event

Momentum appeared to be on the side of Bron Breakker last night as he quickly overcame Penta and LA Knight in the opening segments of a gauntlet match on "WWE Raw." In the third phase, he then took on Jey Uso, the man he defeated to claim his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Championship last year. And while Breakker did beat Uso once more, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray picked up on a sign that he would not emerge as the ultimate victor once he approached the final competitor in the gauntlet, CM Punk.

"The gauntlet match at the end with Bron Breakker, they had him pretty much run the table. I said to myself, 'Hmm, maybe [Dave] LaGreca is on to something,' because you said yesterday that you thought this was a great opportunity for them to give Bron a little bit of a bump, a little bit of a push, and maybe see Bron versus GUNTHER at SummerSlam. But the second that I saw Tsunami kid [Bronson Reed] ... come in to help Bron, that's when I knew, alright, Punk is going over," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"They're trying to get heat on Bron deep into the gauntlet so you remember what they did to Jey Uso. Then obviously Punk goes over and we got Punk versus GUNTHER at SummerSlam, which I think is the big match that they needed because of Seth [Rollins] going down."

Amidst Breakker's match with Uso, the "Main Event" performer scaled the turnbuckle with the intention of hitting a Frog Splash. Breakker's ally Bronson Reed, however, knocked Uso from his elevated position, allowing Breakker to follow up with a spear for the win. During the final matchup of the gauntlet, Breakker lined up for yet another spear. In this case, it was intercepted by a kick and a GTS from CM Punk, who then pinned Breakker to secure himself a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

