WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Ratings & Viewership Report (7/12/2025)

The July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, the third such event of 2025, led in the key demographic ratings for the night, although it drew much less viewership than the last iteration.

As per "Programming Insider," last Saturday's show drew an average total viewership of 1.425 million viewers on NBC, which was the eighth-most watched show during primetime that night. However, the show's viewership dropped by a significant 28 percent compared to the last Saturday Night's Main Event in May, which drew 1.969 million viewers.

The show ranked #1 on both broadcast and cable in the key 18–49 demographic, scoring a 0.33 rating, ahead of MLB games and the UFC Fight Night prelims. However, like the viewership, the rating was also down compared to the previous show, falling by an even larger 39 percent, as the last Saturday Night's Main Event had secured a 0.54 rating.

Over 12,000 people were packed into the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, to witness the four matches on the card, with the highlight being the match between Goldberg and Gunther for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship, which main evented the show. The match was Goldberg's final match in pro wrestling, and despite putting on a strong showing, he was submitted by the champion to end his career with a defeat.

Three other matches were on the card, which included Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, which also featured musician Jelly Roll, a United States Championship match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, and a singles match between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, where an injury to the former resulted in the match being cut short.