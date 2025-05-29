WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/24/25

This past weekend, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event featured a Steel Cage match, two title bouts and John Cena's first appearance on the specialty program since 2008, and the stacked card attracted a strong audience for NBC.

According to Wrestlenomics, Saturday Night's Main Event averaged 1,969,000 viewers and posted a 0.54 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the most previous edition of the show on January 25, total viewership increased by 32%, with the 18-49 demo significantly improving by 64%. Last weekend's program was also the most watched Saturday Night's Main Event since the show made its return this past December, though each episode has yet to eclipse the 2 million viewer mark.

WWE also performed well against stiff sports competition, with Saturday Night's Main Event ranking #2 in 18-49 demo across cable and broadcast. The NBA Conference Finals game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the night on ABC, drawing 5,262,000 viewers and averaging a 1.46 in the key demographic. Most impressively, Saturday Night's Main Event managed to draw a larger audience than MLB on FOX and the NHL Eastern Conference Finals game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers, with both broadcasts ranking in the top 5 on the night.

As for social views, Saturday Night's Main Event excelled on YouTube, with the videos of John Cena's match with R-Truth, Cody Rhodes' return, and the full-recap of the show all garnering over 1 million views. Cena's backstage segment with Jey Uso also impressed on the platform, nearly drawing 900,000 views for a two minute video. WWE's next presentation of Saturday Night's Main Event will be held from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 7, which will be the same day that AEW hosts All In Texas from Globe Life Field.