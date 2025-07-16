WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report (7/7/2025)

Netflix has released viewership data for the July 7 edition of "WWE Raw," which has witnessed a marginal increase in viewership from the previous week

According to Netflix, via "WrestleNomics," the show was watched by 2.6 million people across a seven-day period, and ranked #6 for English language shows for the period between July 7 and July 13. As per the streamer, the July 7 show was ranked #4 in the United States for the same period. The previous week's show, meanwhile, drew a viewership of 2.5 million and ranked 5th globally and 3rd in the States. "The Sandman: Season 2," "The Waterfront: Season 1," "Sullivan's Crossing: Season 1," "7 Bears: Limited Series," and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 ranked higher than the July 7 edition of the red brand.

The 2.6 million viewership is tied for the second-lowest since "Raw" moved to Netflix at the start of the year, with the debut episode still holding the highest viewership at 5.9 million.

The July 7 "Raw" was the go-home show for both the Evolution PLE as well as last week's Saturday Night's Main Event, and the show was dominated by Seth Rollins and his new faction. Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman opened the show with a promo segment, Breakker then faced and decimated Sami Zayn, while Jey Uso faced the brunt of Reed's anger.

The main event saw Seth Rollins face off against Penta, with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion walking away victorious days before his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.