AEW Sets Up Trios Match From All In 2025 Fallout For Dynamite
While it would be tempting for AEW to bask in the glow of All In, it's time to move forward. Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will look to do just that, while also serving as the beginning of a three week residency for "Dynamite" and "Collision" in Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. And while most of the card remains a mystery as of this writing, the one thing fans know is this new era will kick off with a whole lot of the new AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.
Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, AEW owner Tony Khan announced the main event for "Dynamite" would be a trios match, with Page leading a team of Mark Briscoe and one third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Powerhouse Hobbs. Their opponents will be none other that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Rider stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.
The match will give Moxley a chance to avenge his loss to Page this past Saturday at All In, and would seem to suggest that issues between the Death Riders and AEW's babyface locker room are far from over, despite Page finally rescuing the AEW World Championship from their grasp. One would expect that Hobbs will be looking for revenge after Castagnoli took out his Opps teammate, Samoa Joe, at All In, and that an appearance from Darby Allin could be in the cards after he returned at All In to assist Page.
As for Page, the main event will be just one part of a Wednesday night for the new face of AEW. Hours after announcing this trios main event, Khan revealed that Page will also be kicking off the show by addressing the AEW audience for the first time since winning the championship.
