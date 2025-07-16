Bully Ray Wants This AEW Star To Lean Into The Online Rumors & Chatter

Since Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW last year, there's no doubt that she's been one of the most dominant stars on the roster, as her first singles loss in the company just transpired this past Saturday at AEW All In Texas against Toni Storm. However, Mone being undefeated for 12 months and holding four titles at the same time caused many wrestling fans and critics to believe that "The CEO" had been granted creative control within the promotion. Last week, AEW President Tony Khan denied that Mone has been given any backstage power, but according to Bully Ray Dudley on "Busted Open Radio," the company should incorporate the claims against the TBS Champion into a storyline.

"Mercedes Mone is going to sue AEW, sue Tony Khan and sue Toni Storm because she has final say and she has creative control and Toni Storm went into business for herself. Here's my contract, it says right here, I have creative control. You went off the script. I never lost and now I'm suing everyone. My point is, lean into it the way Becky [Lynch] is leaning into the Hogan s**t. Lean into the creative control."

Over the last year, fans have given Becky Lynch the name "Becky Hogan," which is a reference to "The Hulkster's" widely known creative control during his wrestling career, suggesting that she often ends up victorious and is given too much screen time. However, Lynch has since embraced the hate, and has used fan commentary around the topic to enhance her heel persona. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Mone's creative control accusations are addressed on television, or if she will simply continue to defend her various titles and look to once again challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

