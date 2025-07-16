Young Bucks Address Kazuchika Okada's Loyalty After Working AEW All In With Don Callis

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada is the first-ever AEW Unified Champion after defeating Kenny Omega at AEW All In Texas on July 12. Throughout the build-up to Okada's match with Omega at Globe Life Field, he had none other than Don Callis in his corner, with "The Invisible Hand" declaring him as a member of his ever-growing family. This confused some people as Okada has seemingly been a member of The Elite throughout 2025, despite The Young Bucks and Jack Perry not being around. However, during a recent edition of "AEW Close-Up" with Renee Paquette, Matt and Nick Jackson cleared up any confusion regarding who Okada's loyalties lie with.

"Kazuchika Okada, he'll always be an Elite member. Don is simply just here to help him, coach him for this one match and one match only. He's an Elite member and Okada would agree with what I just said." Nick said. The Young Bucks and former members of The Elite haven't always seen eye-to-eye with Callis, but Matt wanted to honor Okada's wishes by letting Callis corner him for All In Texas. "Not a huge fan of Don, I think he's a d**k, I think he is a d**k. I wasn't a fan of Okada asking us if it'd be okay for him to be his adviser for the match, I didn't like that either, but I respect the heck out of Okada, and that's what he wanted, so hey, that's what he wants."

Now that Okada is the AEW Unified Champion, it's unclear whether he will stay with Callis and his family or reunite with The Young Bucks, especially now that Matt and Nick are no longer EVP's. However, one thing that is certain is that Okada will have to deal with Omega at some point in the future given Callis' involvement at All In Texas.

Please credit "AEW Close-Up" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.