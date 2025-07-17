Candice LeRae Reacts To Michael Cole Calling Her By Ex-WWE Star's Name At Evolution

WWE commentator Michael Cole has received his flowers in recent years for his longevity and commentary skills, but one WWE star is unhappy with him for mistaking her for someone else — Candice LeRae.

At the weekend's Evolution PLE, LeRae took part in the 20-Woman Battle Royal, where Michael Cole mistakenly referred to her as Candice Michelle. This has not gone down well with LeRae, who is seemingly having a bad few weeks as she complained on social media that NXT's stars are bullying her, while her own son also gave her a busted nose. The WWE star, though, took the opportunity to push out some new merch of hers.

"'How's life?” Well.... Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (@itsmebayley was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son.... Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo.... If anyone is interested in cheering me up.... There's that."

The mistake by Cole on commentary was pointed out by his commentary partner, Wade Barrett, but the two then laughed it off. The error was surprising, considering how Michelle hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2009 and has only made sporadic guest appearances in recent years. That wasn't the only commentary mistake that night as several other slip-ups were also highlighted by WrestlingInc's writers.

LeRae didn't have a great showing at the Evolution PLE, as she was eliminated by Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan after Parker whipped Jordan into her, knocking her out of the Battle Royal, which explains why she's angry with the NXT stars.