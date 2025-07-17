Bully Ray Doesn't Understand This WWE PLE Decision, Lends Credence To Greed Claims

Former WWE star Bully Ray is not in favor of WWE hosting a two-night SummerSlam and believes that such decisions result in conversations about WWE being greedy.

This year marks the first time that SummerSlam will be held over two nights, August 2 and August 3, following the format of WrestleMania, which has been a two-day event for the past six editions. Bully Ray, on "Busted Open," discussed how making SummerSlam a two-night event takes away from the uniqueness of WrestleMania.

"Once it [WrestleMania] went to two nights, that made it different, that made it special. Now that SummerSlam is two nights, what's so special about it [WrestleMania]," asked Ray. "This is becoming a little bit too much for me. I don't want to get burned out. There's a lot of stuff going on. I would've been completely fine of one night of SummerSlam, in Giants stadium, sold out to the rafters, whatever, and just give me a great four-hour show. All killer, no filler. That's it."

Ray added that making SummerSlam a two-night event hints at WWE prioritizing the bottom line above all else.

"Two nights is a little much," declared the Hall of Famer. "This is where I start to start listening to the greed discussion within the WWE. Why do you really need two nights?"

Over the last year, WWE has added more PLEs to its schedule, as well as hosted TV specials like Saturday Night's Main Event. Since the TKO takeover, WWE has implemented numerous measures to generate more revenue, including changing plans to move WrestleMania back to Las Vegas for financial reasons. WWE has also thrown tradition out the window in recent months by announcing that the Royal Rumble — one of the Big Four PLEs on its calendar — will be held outside North America for the first time next year, taking place in Saudi Arabia.