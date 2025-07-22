Former WWE Star Paige Names Opponents, Tag Partner For Dream Matches

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya, aka Paige, is currently a free agent and taking some time away from the pro wrestling world, but is plotting potential opponents when she eventually does return to wrestling.

Paige recently discussed a few opponents that she would like to face, that she hasn't in the past, as well as a few she would like to get in the ring with that she hasn't. During her recent interview with "Insight," she named WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Natalya, as well as AEW's Mercedes Mone, as dream opponents for her.

"I always get Rhea [Ripley] to either be a tag team partner, the original goth sister to now, the ultimate goth sister. So I'd love to be in a team with her or wrestle her, because that's what people want," she began. "I would love to wrestle Mercedes [Mone] down the line, because it's a built-in storyline. All the girls now, they're all superstars, dude. I would get in the ring with anybody at any point in time. They're all amazing. Probably Nattie again. I love Nattie. I've wrestled her a billion times, but, oh my god."

While she faced Mercedes Moné in WWE, back when the latter went by the ring name Sasha Banks, the two didn't cross paths during their time in AEW. They share a long history in WWE, dating back to the early years of NXT, much like Saraya and Natalya. However, the English star never got to get in the ring with Rhea Ripley as she retired from in-ring competition by the time the Aussie landed in WWE. The two have somewhat similar personas, with both flaunting their goth look throughout their careers, with Saraya even describing it as old-school goth vs. new-school goth.

For now, Saraya is enjoying her break from pro wrestling, but hasn't closed the door to return to the place that pushed her to the spotlight, WWE.