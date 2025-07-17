Bully Ray Addresses WWE's Seth Rollins' MITB Status, 'Opportunity' Granted By Injury

This past weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury after attempting a moonsault during his match with LA Knight. Despite there being no official timeline on Rollins' injury just yet, "The Visionary" confirmed that he will be out for an "extended period of time" on Wednesday. Although the timing is poor for Rollins to get hurt, especially because he's currently Mr. Money In The Bank, Bully Ray Dudley believes that WWE could creatively have him cash-in the briefcase on the last possible day before the contract expires, once he's healthy.

"He could come back on his 364th day and still be the rightful owner of the Money In The Bank briefcase and cash it in on the day ... there's nothing that says 'Well if you have the briefcase and you get hurt, you have the turn the briefcase back in. They don't even stick to that stuff with the championships, what makes you think they're going to stick to that stuff with a briefcase?" He said on "Busted Open Radio."

Bully explained that although Rollins' injury is unfortunate, it provides his faction mates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with the opportunity to shine in his absence. "When a door closes for a talent, it opens for others," he stated. "Bronson and Bron have a chance to shine in the group, there is no giant shadow being cast. And Heyman won't cast that shadow because Heyman knows how to dull his shadow ... With Seth, that's impossible to do, not that Seth is pushing himself to the forefront of the group, but that's where creative wants him."

Bully also shared that he loved Breakker's performance in the #1 Contendership Gauntlet Match on "Raw" this past Monday, and enjoyed WWE acknowledging him as a Steiner on television.

