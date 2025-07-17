Backstage Report On WWE Creative Plans For Omos

It seems that WWE has plans for long-absent star Omos, just not any plans that involve the company proper.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is considering sending Omos to AAA, much like they did Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. The idea is to reportedly establish Omos as an attraction outside of WWE, while he remains under WWE contract, wrestling for WWE satellite promotions. As it stands, Omos is currently the third-tallest wrestler to compete in WWE, behind the tallest wrestler, Giant Gonzalez, and WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant.

WWE creative has discussed sending Omos to AAA for a run, similar to his brief NOAH stint this past winter. Per source, the idea is to further establish him as a true special attraction outside the WWE bubble. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2025

The former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion's time in Japan was highlighted by a GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship win alongside Jack Morris, but as he was picking up momentum, WWE pulled him from NOAH. Omos said that he is "patiently" waiting for his chance to return to the ring, and says he'll be ready whenever that time may come. While NOAH is still its own promotion, plans to send Omos to AAA would bring him closer to WWE, as WWE purchased the Lucha Libre promotion earlier this year. So far, WWE and AAA have only held one event together, June's Worlds Collide event, but WWE stars have appeared in AAA and vice versa. Omos has not competed in WWE since the "SmackDown" before WrestleMania 40, where he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bronson Reed. After that, Omos was away from the ring for months before appearing in Pro Wrestling NOAH in January of this year.