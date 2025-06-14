Massive Omos Reveals Which Legendary WWE Giants He's Actually Taller Than

WWE star Omos is the tallest star among the current WWE roster, with just a few in the history of WWE who are taller than him. But he's also taller than a few WWE giants, including two legendary ones he recently named.

Standing at 7'3", Omos is the tallest current WWE star, and during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he named a few of the tallest stars in WWE history.

"Getting a little bit controversial here, Chris," he began, laughing hysterically. "Giant Gonzalez is the tallest. I think he was about 7'6". That's enormously tall."

The WWE star named the late, great Andre the Giant as the second-tallest person to ever step foot in a WWE ring, with himself coming next. He stated that he is taller than The Great Khali and Big Show, aka Paul Wight, noting that Wight is the shortest among the aforementioned stars at 7 feet tall.

"Number 2, I'll give to Andre. But because he's a legend and I have a great admiration for him because I hope to be like him one day," he said. "I'm number 3. I'm taller than Big Show. He's 7 feet tall. He's a legit seven-footer. I can't take that away from him. Giant Gonzalez, Andre, me, Great Khali, and then Big Show."

Andre the Giant was billed at 7'4", while Khali and Big Show were billed at 7'1" and 7', respectively. Big Show is one of the stars Omos has idolized, along with other big men like Kane, The Undertaker, Razor Ramon, and Kevin Nash. Aside from being incredibly tall, Omos shares another common trait with Giant Gonzalez and Big Show as all three had a background in basketball, putting their height to good use. Omos has detailed how his basketball past helped him, particularly the drills that he had to practice.