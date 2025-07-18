Damian Priest Addresses Celebs Like Jelly Roll Coming Into WWE

While many fans and wrestlers previously frowned upon the sight of celebrities in a wrestling ring, recent performances from the likes of Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have won some over. Such is the case with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who weighed in on the theme while appearing on "Busted Open Radio."

"Before I was in WWE, like most fans I was like, '[Celebrities] are taking away time from the superstars, they're taking away spots. We don't want to see that. We want our wrestlers,'" Priest said. "But now on the other side, first of all, it's a little different with celebrities now from back then. Celebrities now, they're not just coming in just to promote a song or an album or a movie, they're actually putting in the time. Jelly Roll is doing exactly what Bunny did. He moved to Florida to be at the peak full time because he's taking this seriously. So it's a little different when somebody takes you a little extra serious.

"But on our side, you start realizing and appreciating what Bunny, Jelly Roll, and guys like that, when they're on a show and advertised, the extra eyeballs, they get to see me," he continued. "I'm not even in that match, but I'm going to get extra eyeballs on me and I'm creating a new fan ... a follower for the business and a follower for personal gain."

Bad Bunny, a Grammy-award winning recording artist, made his in-ring debut alongside Priest at WrestleMania 37. He later returned to compete at the 2022 Royal Rumble as well as WWE Backlash 2023, the latter of which saw him battle Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. In the present day, country singer Jelly Roll is preparing for a tag match alongside Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2 and 3. Their opponents will be Paul and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

