Seth Rollins Lays Out Goal Of New WWE Faction: 'To Change The Face Of The Industry'

WWE's Seth Rollins has outlined the goals he has for his new faction that features Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and how they, too, have his same mindset.

Since joining forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Rollins has recruited Reed and Breakker into his group to dominate "WWE Raw." Rollins, who recently guest-hosted "The Rich Eisen Show," laid out the plans that they have, asserting how they want to "change the face of the industry" and crush anyone who steps in their way.

"You know, we all had the same goal in mind. We all wanted to put in the same amount of effort to get to that goal, which was to change the face of the industry. We wanted to kind of rewrite the whole thing, make the generation ours," said Rollins. "And the thing that I see in Bron and Bronson is that they feel the same way, right? They want to be the next big thing, and I want that for them. And so, here we are. Round two, baby. Let's go."

Rollins knows a thing or two about being in a hugely successful and powerful group, having been part of one of the most popular factions of his generation, The Shield, which ran roughshod over WWE for a brief period.

The two stars he has brought on board are menacing and vicious competitors who seemingly have a high ceiling in WWE. Breakker and Reed have already shown what they are capable of in their short time in the faction, as they have brutally beaten down two beloved babyfaces in Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in recent weeks. However, Rollins' recent injury, which could sideline him for a while, may be a setback for the group, although some might argue it's a blessing in disguise, giving both Reed and Breakker a chance to take center stage and prove what they're capable of.